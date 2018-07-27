Temple Theatre 2018-19 season shows
Temple Theatre 2018-19 season shows
The following are the 2018-19 season shows at the Historic Temple Theatre in Viroqua:
The Revelers, Sept. 29;
Royal Wood, Oct. 6;
The Queen’s Cartoonists, Oct. 20;
Sybarite5, Nov. 10;
An Evening with Kathy Mattea, Jan. 18;
Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Jan. 26;
6 Guitars, Feb. 23;
We Banjo 3, March 8;
Daymé Arocena, March 23;
Söndörgo, April 6.
The box office, located inside the theater lobby at 116 S. Main St., is generally open 3-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. If the marquee is lit, the box office is open.
For more information about the Temple Theatre, upcoming shows and movies, and how to purchase tickets, go to historictempletheatre.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.