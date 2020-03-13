History Alive Project receives donation

Recently the History Alive Project was awarded a check for $500 from WPPI Energy. The monies will be used to defray some of the costs associated with the upcoming celebration of Westby’s 100th anniversary having received its official status of being a city. Prior to 1920, the city had the destination of being a village. The birthday celebration will be happening in August of 2020.

WPPI serves as the wholesale energy provider to the city of Westby, one of its 51 municipality members. As a part of outreach opportunities, WPPI has set aside funding to disperse to the members for economic development, scholarship, community contribution, energy efficiency and Public Power Week Awareness.

The nonprofit company developed these categories to enrich programs, events and opportunities to as many people as possible in the neighborhoods it serves.

“Our August event, organized by the History Alive Project, certainly is a once in a lifetime birthday party; if you, your organization or your family has an idea that might be great to look at for this day-long celebration, we encourage you to get hold of us; let’s talk,’’ said Dave Amundson, president of History Alive Project.