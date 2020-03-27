You are the owner of this article.
History Room closed to public, two presentations postponed
The Monroe County History Room has closed to the public in response to Gov. Tony Evers' order for all non-essential businesses and services to close in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The closure means a March 31 presentation on the history of the census and an April 2 presentation on the Tomah Indian Industrial School have been postponed.

History Room director Jarrod Roll said the museum is working to reschedule the two programs later this year.

The museum is located at 200 W. Main St., Sparta.

