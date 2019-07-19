The Ho-Chunk Nation announced Friday afternoon it was no longer negotiating with out-of-state frac sand company Meteor Timber.
The Ho-Chunk Nation “values the engagement by Meteor Timber,” but felt they “couldn’t ensure they were mitigating every detrimental effect that their activity would have on the community’s environment,” Ho-Chunk Nation Representative Carly Lincoln said in a press release.
Meteor had been granted permits to build a $75 million sand hauling and loading facility in Monroe County in May 2017, despite findings by DNR that the project would cause “permanent and irreversible” damage to 13.4 acres of “exceptional quality” wetlands.
The permit was revoked after Clean Wisconsin and the Ho-Chunk Nation challenged the permit and administrative law judge Eric DeFurt ruled in their favor.
Meteor Timber’s petition for reconsideration was closed by new DNR secretary Preston Cole in April.
Meteor petitioned May 31 that the case for their permit be opened for review.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.