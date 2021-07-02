Holding pattern

“I was just trying to stay locked in,” Portis said. “Knowing that Giannis went down, we had to step up. I think that’s what makes the game that much better when you have to stay locked in and stay in the moment and be ready.”

Portis, who signed with the Bucks as a free agent last November, seems to have finally found his niche after struggling on losing teams much of his career.

“I just kept working and knew my time would come,” he said. “I always just believe if you do the things the right way and you do right, it always comes back around. The cream always rises to the top. I just tried to stay in the moment and be a team guy and I give all the credit to my teammates and coach for just trusting me.”

McMillan is concerned about the way his team was pushed around on the inside by Portis and the Bucks.

Milwaukee had a staggering 28 points in the paint in the first quarter of Game 5, setting a tone that propelled the home team to a 123-112 victory.

“I don't have an answer for that. That's just not defending at all,” McMillan said. “I'm telling the guys that we're being the (punching) bag. They're hitting the bag every single time. We need to switch that around. We need to hit first.”