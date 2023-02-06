The Holmen Area Community Center recently hosted a donor appreciation event to celebrate the success of their special year-end campaign. Two Holmen couples, who were originally anonymous, organized a match challenge fundraiser in December. “When I received a call that our fundraising efforts could be tripled if we raised $20,000, it was a very good day,” said Mary Lin Wershofen, chair of the board of directors.

The HACC Development Committee quickly went to work and raised over $22,000 by the end of 2022 which then increased to over $62,000. The mystery donors, Dan and Sharon McHugh and Todd and Linda Trautman, were very pleased with the results. “The whole idea of doing this match challenge was to inspire generosity from others who appreciate our community center,” said Todd Trautman. “Linda and I feel blessed to be able to provide this matching gift."

Lifelong Holmen resident Dan McHugh said that every donor deserves credit for this successful result, especially Dave and Barb Skogen. “Their donation of the building started the ball rolling and now this space will continue to grow and thrive for individuals of all ages.”

Part of the money raised, $40,000, will be deposited in fund for emergency expenses and other donations will be used for general operations and programming.

The Holmen Area Community Center’s mission is "to sustain a welcoming community center that connects all generations" and is located at 600 N.Holmen Drive. For more information on membership or programming, call Karen Kuhlmann, executive director, 608-399-1870 or visit Holmen.org.