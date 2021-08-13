Holmen Area Community Center to hold open house Aug.19

The Holmen Area Community Center and our partners at the former Festival Foods building are holding a community celebration and open house Aug. 19.

The community center, along with our partners from the Dave & Barb Skogen Boys & Girls Club and School District of Holmen, will provide tours, program demonstrations and community conversation.

There will be a brief program at 6 p.m.

The community center will display our beautiful space, which includes a large lounge area, dining facility, small lounge, kitchen, and several offices for partner providers, all available to the public.

The center will provide information about the benefits of membership. Stop by to see the beautiful space, learn how to become a member and check out our full list of fall programs.

Programs at the HACC include wide spectrum of interest and need, focusing on creative arts, clubs and hobbies, educational, fitness and wellness, health services, adult recreation, social activities and support groups.

The community center has about 250 members – and growing. Member benefits include: