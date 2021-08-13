Holmen Area Community Center to hold open house Aug.19

The Holmen Area Community Center and our partners at the former Festival Foods building are holding a community celebration and open house Aug. 19.
The community center, along with our partners from the Dave & Barb Skogen Boys & Girls Club and School District of Holmen, will provide tours, program demonstrations and community conversation.
There will be a brief program at 6 p.m.
The community center will display our beautiful space, which includes a large lounge area, dining facility, small lounge, kitchen, and several offices for partner providers, all available to the public.
The center will provide information about the benefits of membership. Stop by to see the beautiful space, learn how to become a member and check out our full list of fall programs.
Programs at the HACC include wide spectrum of interest and need, focusing on creative arts, clubs and hobbies, educational, fitness and wellness, health services, adult recreation, social activities and support groups.
The community center has about 250 members – and growing. Member benefits include:
- Free access to the walking path during open walking hours, five days a week
- Free participation in clubs, hobby groups and educational programs
- Discounts on all fitness, recreational and creative arts programs
- Invitation to member-only events and Community Center social events.
Group usage
In addition to being open to the general public, the community center is host to several groups:
- Holmen Area Rotary Club meets at the Community Center every Wednesday at 7 a.m.
- Holmen Area Historical Society provides programming every first Monday of the month, and hosts board meetings here once every quarter.
- The La Crosse County Senior Nutrition Program hosts a lunch for seniors in our dining facility Monday through Friday.
- WAFER Food Pantry provides their mobile food pantry program on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Community Center.
Programs
The community center has offered about 20 programs each week during the summer:
- Daily walking
- Weekly fitness programs including older adult fitness, lightweight fitness, and Zumba
- Weekly sessions on rest and relaxation
- Environmental engagement programs including monthly nature hours, weekly hikes, biweekly kayaking excursions, nature journaling, and more.
- Social programs including weekly BINGO, weekly Mah Jong, bi-weekly Trivia nights
- A series on watercolor painting
- Monthly book clubs.
Beginning this fall, the Holmen Area Community Center will offer more than 30 programs, including
- Pickleball and adult basketball league
- Adult fitness, yoga, meditation, Texas two-step, and more.
- Monthly Historical Society program
- Informational programs on Medicare, home selling, home buying, and more.
- Photography class, knitting group, Interior Decorating series, and technology help.
- Cooking classes, cake decorating, Spring Roll Making, charcuterie boards, and more
- Daily card-playing, weekly Mah Jong, cribbage, and more.
- Brain and Memory Care, heart health, and physical health services.
- Parenting programs and support groups
- Food assistance, including daily senior lunch and monthly pantry services
Partnerships
The Holmen Area Community Center works in partnership with the Dave & Barb Skogen Boys & Girls Club and the School District of Holmen. The goal is to meet the needs of all generations in the Holmen area.
The Boys & Girls Club provides daily after-school programming, and the center aims to assist with programming, tutoring and mentoring.
In addition, the Holmen Area Community Center works with the School District of Holmen to provide resources for families, including seminars through The Parenting Place and parent focus/support groups.
In addition to these facility partnerships, the Holmen Area Community Center has devoted energy and focus on partnering with these organizations to provide programming for community members:
- La Crosse County
- La Crosse County Aging and Disability Resource Center
- Holmen Area Historical Society
- The Parenting Place
- WAFER Food Pantry
- Hmong Grocery Store
- Cuisine Adventure Tours
- Driftless Provision
- University of Wisconsin Extension
- Mayo Clinic
- Gundersen Health System
- WisCorps
- Senior Learning Network… and many more!
The Holmen Area Community Center truly is the place where Holmen grows together.
Please join us Aug. 19 for our community celebration and open house.
Jacob Hart is executive director of the Holmen Area Community Center.