Here are weekly run numbers for the Holmen Area Fire Department for Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.
Total Calls 12
EMS 11
Fire 1
(1) – Residential CO Alarms
Town of Holland (0)
Town of Onalaska (2)
Village of Holmen (10)
(0) comments
