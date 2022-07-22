Holmen Area Historical Society fundraiser Aug. 7

The Holmen Area Historical Society invites you to don your vintage outfit and join us for an old fashioned ice cream social and fundraiser to celebrate our love of local history. It will be held at the Holmen Area Community Center from 1 to 3 pm. Sunday, Aug. 7. One of our primary functions is to maintain an archive of items of local historical interest.

We are raising funds to pay the monthly rental fee for a climate controlled storage unit. In addition to a silent auction of donated antiques and traditional craft items, we will raffle off framed and signed prints of two of the McGilvray Bridge paintings by Arthur Anderson and Michael Klafke and a painting of Long Coulee School done by JoAnne Evavold.

We also plan to have basket raffles of items contributed by local businesses and individuals. We hope to enhance the gathering with local barbershop music and a display of vintage cars in the parking lot.