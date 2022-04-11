Holmen Area Historical Society to discuss preservation May 2

On May 2, along with our partner, the Holmen Area Community Center, the Holmen Area Historical Society will mark Preservation Month by looking at our own organization, past, present, and future.

We were founded in 1994 to “preserve and protect the history of the Holmen Area.”

Founding members will share details about how we got started, and archivist, Barb Johnson, will explain how to donate artifacts.

We will also explore long range goals for our society, including the possibility of a regional museum of history and culture presented by Peggy Derrick, executive director of the La Crosse Area Historical Society. The program begins at 6 p.m. at the Holmen Area Community Center. It is free and open to the public.

