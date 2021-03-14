The Holmen Area Historical Society's first virtual program at our regular monthly time slot, the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. April 5, will be “Maria the Midwife: Stories of Norwegian Midwives in the Midwest. The presenter is historian and retired Holmen pastor, Glenn Borreson. He will share stories and photos of midwives who emigrated from Norway to rural Wisconsin, where they were trusted members of their communities.
Holmen Area Historical Societyto host virtual program
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 51-year-old Onalaska man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with harassing a woman in violation of a restraining order.
Several hundred students, staff and allies gathered at the Viterbo University campus courtyard Thursday afternoon to protest recent incidents of hate targeted at students of color.
A 30-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple charges after allegedly recording himself performing a sex act in front of a pre-adolescent child.
The following person has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
A 26-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $20,000 cash bond after being arrested on multiple drug charges.
A 22-year-old Spring Grove, Minnesota, man faces a May 7 sentencing date after pleading guilty to first-degree intentional homicide.
In the moments before she died, Charniese Brown made a desperate 911 call for help, a Kenosha County prosecutor said at a bond hearing for her alleged killer.
Donarski was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, while Becker was selected to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman team.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
With Ron Kind’s vote against H.R. 1280, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, we have seen one of the most blatant displays of lack of cha…