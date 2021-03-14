Holmen Area Historical Societyto host virtual program

The Holmen Area Historical Society's first virtual program at our regular monthly time slot, the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. April 5, will be “Maria the Midwife: Stories of Norwegian Midwives in the Midwest. The presenter is historian and retired Holmen pastor, Glenn Borreson. He will share stories and photos of midwives who emigrated from Norway to rural Wisconsin, where they were trusted members of their communities.