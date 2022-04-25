Holmen fends off Ranger rally

The Holmen High School softball team fended off a big rally by Logan to secure a 17-15 MVC victory on Thursday.

After leading by seven after the second inning, the Vikings (4-2, 2-1) found themselves trailing by two entering the seventh. Senior Emily Szak went 3 for 5 with four RBI a home run while two teammates -- senior Marissa Baker and junior Taylor Pellowski -- added a home run apiece.

After allowing 13 runs in the first three innings, the Rangers (4-2, 2-2) were able to keep Holmen to one run in the next three frames.

Senior Jojo Davis went 3 for 5 hitting as well as a pair of juniors in Jazzy Davis and Adrianna Lien. After starting off with four straight wins, Logan has lost its last two and have fallen out of first place in the MVC standings.

Aquinas 10, Onalaska 2

ONALASKA — Blugolds (5-3, 2-2) junior outfielder Sydney Emineth went 2 for 3 and scored three runs in a win over the Hilltoppers (2-4, 2-2).

Aquinas scored six runs in the second inning and held the Hilltoppers scoreless until the bottom of the fourth. Blugolds senior pitcher Grace Cronk picked up the win with 10 strikeouts.

Coulee

G-E-T 6, Onalaska Luther 0

ONALASKA — RedHawks pitcher Genna O’Neill held Luther to one hit while striking out 11. O’Neill’s strong performance carried over to the plate as well, hitting 2 for 4 and recording two RBI.

Viroqua 7, West Salem 6

WEST SALEM — Three errors in the sixth inning helped Viroqua score five runs to take the lead. West Salem rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to come back.

Zoey Clark, Whitney Skrade and Braylan Zitzner each doubled for the Blackhawks.

GIRLS SOCCER

MVC

Holmen 11, Sparta 1

HOLMEN — The Vikings won by double digits over the Spartans with hat tricks from Ava George and Nora Lee. Kayla Allen recorded a team-high three assists.

Olivia Schnider, Taylor Bembnister, Alaina Hemker and Lola Kinder each scored for the Vikings. Malory Russ scored the lone goal for Sparta.

West Salem 2, Onalaska 1

WEST SALEM -- Brynlee Kelly provided the winning goal for the Panthers.

BASEBALL

LOGAN 7, HOLMEN 6

A walkoff single by freshman Bradley Check helped the Logan High School baseball team defeat Holmen 7-6 in an MVC game on Thursday.

The Rangers (3-2, 1-2) trailed the Vikings (1-4, 0-4) by one entering the sixth inning, but rallied off runs in each of the final two frames to take the win.

Sophomore pitcher Johnny Leaver struggled at the mound — allowing six earned runs and walking six batters — but went 2 for 4 with a double at the plate. Junior Gabe Kattchee went 2 for 3 with a double while scoring three runs.

Tucker Gegenfurtner recorded two walks and a solo homer for the Vikings, but was tagged with the pitching loss after allowing the winning run to Check.

Aquinas 2, Onalaska 0

ONALASKA — Aquinas (8-0, 5-0) only needed two hits to remain undefeated with a win over the Hilltoppers (2-2, 2-1).

Senior Kahler Key recorded the win with nine strikeouts in six innings. The Blugolds haven’t allowed a run in three straight outings and have outscored opponents this season 99-17.

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 5, Westby 3

ONALASKA — Pitcher Jackson Kendall picked up the win for Luther after allowing one run and one hit in five innings. Four runs in the first two innings was enough for the Knights to beat the Norsemen.

Seneca 12, Onalaska Luther 2

ONALASKA — Luther led 6-3 after five innings but back-to-back five run frames from Cashton helped propel them to the win. Jackson Kendall leads the Knights at the plate, going 2 for 3 and recording three RBIs.

The Knights struggled in their second game of the day, losing by ten to Seneca. Nic Schultz was a bright spot for Luther, going 2 for 4 at the plate.

SOFTBALL

Nonconference

Cashton 8, Onalaska Luther 3

ONALASKA — On just two hits, the Eagles put eight runs on the Knights to get the victory. Taylor Lukaszewski pitched a complete game, striking out four batters while drawing two walks as a batter.

Onalaska Luther 6, Seneca 0

ONALASKA — Luther head coach Mark Ross recorded his 300th win in Knights history as his team held Seneca to three hits. Pitcher Jolene Jordahl struckout 13 batters in her complete game shutout.

BOYS TENNIS

Onalaska 6, Marshfield 1

La CROSSE — On top of a near sweep against Central, Onalaska only gave up a singles match in their meeting with Marshfield.

La Crescent-Hokah 22, GMLOK 4 (5)

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Elias McColl drove in three runs for the Lancers, who scored 11 runs in the first inning.

Jack Welch, Dusty Grattan, Zack Bentzen, Evan Gile and Nathan Masterson all drove in two runs for La Crescent-Hokah.

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Kingsland 1

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. -- Allie Mallicoat struck out 10 and pitched a two-hitter for the Lancers.

Kelsey Kiesau was 2 for 4 with a double and a home run to lead the offense. Kinlee Grattan also had two hits for the Lancers.

