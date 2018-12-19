The following students were selected as November Students of the Month at Holmen High School:
9th grade
- Breanna Lange, child of Matthew and Lorie Lange
10th grade
- Jeyden Schultz, child of Christine LaSarge-Schultz
11th Grade
- Kylie Miller, child of Katie Miller and Andrew Mettille
- Hannah Sacia, child of Terry Sacia and Kim Oliver
12th grade
- Bryce Sylla, child of Jonathon & Kimberly Sylla
- Riley Mell, child of Jill Vena-Markgren and Timothy Markgren
