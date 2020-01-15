Holmen High School students of the month for December:
9th grade

  • Nora Lee, child of Brian and Angie Lee
  • Gage Olson, child of Jarrod and Jill Olson
  • Molly Twitchell, child of Joshua and Amy Twitchell

10th grade

  • Savanna Vang, child of Steve Vang and Kia Yang

11th grade

  • Ethan Whiteaker, child of Anjie Whiteaker
  • Jacob Cook, child of Dana Cook and Chad Cook
  • Charles Koscianski, child of Thomas and Leah Koscianski
  • Bridget Torud, child of Aaron and Karen Torud

12th grade

  • Selina Vang, child of Phillaider Vang and Xia Yang
  • Vang Thao, child of Ge Thao and See Vang
Cook
Koscianksi
Lee
Olson
Thao
Torud
Twitchell
Savanna Vang
Selina Vang
