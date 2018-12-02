Holmen High School students of the month for October:
11th grade
- Ian Bauer, child of Michael and Stephanie Bauer
- Dakota Fogel, child of Mary Fogel
- Chai Chang, child of Jack and Lisa Chang
- Emma Keenan, child of David and Kelly Keenan
- Jesi Burds, child of Daniel and Monica Burds
12th grade
- Andrew Sherman, child of Elizabeth Sherman
- Guenther Horman, child of Mary Horman and Howard Horman Jr.
- Jonathon Brueggeman, child of Rodney and Joan Brueggeman
- Mai Der Vue, child of Koua and Nor Vue
