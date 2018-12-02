Holmen High School students of the month for October:

11th grade

  • Ian Bauer, child of Michael and Stephanie Bauer
  • Dakota Fogel, child of Mary Fogel
  • Chai Chang, child of Jack and Lisa Chang
  • Emma Keenan, child of David and Kelly Keenan
  • Jesi Burds, child of Daniel and Monica Burds

12th grade

  • Andrew Sherman, child of Elizabeth Sherman
  • Guenther Horman, child of Mary Horman and Howard Horman Jr.
  • Jonathon Brueggeman, child of Rodney and Joan Brueggeman
  • Mai Der Vue, child of Koua and Nor Vue

