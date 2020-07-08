Holmen man grateful for Kwik Trip, Onalaska police for return of dropped money

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A hundred dollars goes a long way — a week or two of groceries, a monthly bill.

So when Mike Hart dropped a C-note last week at the Kwik Trip on Oak Forest Drive, he was understandably upset.

Loose in his pocket, the bill fell out when he took out his cell phone, Hart says, and when he later discovered the cash, won from a scratch-off lottery ticket, was gone, he thought, “I can’t fix this one. That was a big one.”

Hart, who resides in Florida during the winter and works in Holmen during the summer, was annoyed with himself but wrote it off as a loss.

But unbeknownst to him, a kindly customer spotted the $100 and brought it to the Kwik Trip service counter. Rather than put it aside and wait for someone to claim it, however, the staff got to work, pulling up surveillance, confirming who dropped the money and capturing the license plate.

Next, the Onalaska Police Department looked up the vehicle ID on his Florida plates, traced it to Hart, and gave him a call, Hart says. After asking him some questions for verification, an officer drove to Hart’s residence to deliver the money.