Holmen man grateful for Kwik Trip, Onalaska police for return of dropped money

A hundred dollars goes a long way — a week or two of groceries, a monthly bill.
So when Mike Hart dropped a C-note last week at the Kwik Trip on Oak Forest Drive, he was understandably upset.
Loose in his pocket, the bill fell out when he took out his cell phone, Hart says, and when he later discovered the cash, won from a scratch-off lottery ticket, was gone, he thought, “I can’t fix this one. That was a big one.”
Hart, who resides in Florida during the winter and works in Holmen during the summer, was annoyed with himself but wrote it off as a loss.
But unbeknownst to him, a kindly customer spotted the $100 and brought it to the Kwik Trip service counter. Rather than put it aside and wait for someone to claim it, however, the staff got to work, pulling up surveillance, confirming who dropped the money and capturing the license plate.
Next, the Onalaska Police Department looked up the vehicle ID on his Florida plates, traced it to Hart, and gave him a call, Hart says. After asking him some questions for verification, an officer drove to Hart’s residence to deliver the money.
The Onalaska Police Department had not returned a call from the Tribune for comment as of press time, and Hart was unsure of the officer’s name.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Hart says of the work that went into connecting the money with its rightful owner. “It was a combination of Kwik Trip’s extra effort and the police department. As busy as they are, they tracked me down.”
Calling it a huge gesture by people who cared, Hart is grateful for the effort, and vows to keep his money tucked safely in his wallet from now on.
Says Hart, “Lesson learned!”
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
