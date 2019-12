Holmen Middle announces honor students

Holmen Middle School has announced honor rolls for first term.

Holmen Middle has two Honor Rolls: The High Honor Roll for students earning an overall quarter average of 3.67 or above and the Honor Roll for students earning an overall average of 3.00-3.66.

The honor rolls at HMS represent high academic standards, meaningful scholarship and a commitment to quality work. The following named students have earned a place of academic distinction for the first quarter of the 2019-2020 school year.

6 High Honor Roll