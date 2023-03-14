Three outstanding Holmen Middle School National History Day projects are on exhibit at the Holmen Area Community Center: “HeLa Frontier” by Tucker Comstock, “New Deal” by India Mathison, and “Wright Brothers: First in Flight” by Grant Bires. We hope you will stop by and take a look. The Holmen Area Historical Society's 6 p.m. Monday, April 3, program will feature a few other top notch projects on this year’s theme, "Frontiers in History." We never fail to be impressed by these students’ in-depth research, poise and enthusiasm! The event will be held at the Holmen Area Community Center and is free and open to the public.