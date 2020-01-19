Holmen Middle School students of the month for December
0 comments

Holmen Middle School students of the month for December

  • 0

The following students were chosen as the December Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:

6th grade

  • Cole Van Lin, son of Tina Van Lin and Daniel Van Lin
  • Alyssa Shisler, daughter of Richard and Robyn Shisler
  • Maddox Filter, son of Benjamin and Amanda Filter

7th grade

  • Kasey Gibbs, daughter of Shaun and Elizabeth Gibbs
  • Alexander Guggenbuehl, son of Jolin Taylor and Jeffrey Guggenbuehl
  • Luke Knoll, son of Ryan and Danielle Knoll

8th grade

  • Acacia Bateman, daughter of Mark and Tracie Bateman
  • Drake Peters, son of Travis and Sara Peters and Amy Olson
  • Chase Blank, son of Chad and Rebecca Blank
+8 
Bateman, Acacia.jpg

Bateman
+8 
Blank, Chase.jpg

Blank
+8 
Filter, Maddox.jpg

Filter
+8 
Gibbs, Kasey.jpg

Gibbs
+8 
Guggenbuehl, Alexander.jpg

Guggenbuehl
+8 
Knoll, Luke.jpg

Knoll
+8 
Peters, Drake.jpg

Peters
+8 
Shisler, Alyssa.jpg

Shisler
+8 
Van Lin, Cole.jpg

Van Lin
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News