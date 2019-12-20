Holmen Middle School students of the month for November

The following students were chosen as the November Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:
6th grade
- Sadie Mayer, daughter of Michael and Laura Mayer
- Raaghav Tiwari, son of Amit Tiwari and Ritu Tripathi
- Makayla Lor, daughter of Vang Lor and Pa Houa Yang
7th grade
- Samanosuke Lor, son of John Lor and Mai Nhia Lor
- Hannah Anderson, daughter of Timothy and Rebecca Anderson
- Phuong Goar, daughter of Mitchell Goar and Hoa Ly
8th grade
- Elijah Heerts, son of Daniel and Shelly Heerts
- Anabella Filips, daughter of Doug and Lisa Filips
- Emily Voss, daughter of Christopher and Yvonne Voss