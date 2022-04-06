Holmen Rotary Club to hold auction fundraiser

The Holmen Area Rotary Club will hold its Service Auction fundraiser on Friday evening, May 6, at the luxurious Waterfront in the spacious Cargill Room and patio. The event starts with a social hour at 5 p.m. and includes an appetizer buffet, a live auction of unique items and services, bucket raffles and more.
Auctioneer Alex Goodman sets a fun and active pace for the evening. Live auction items in the past have included gourmet cakes, airplane flights, sailboat excursions, weekend getaways, special dinners, grass cutting, car detailing and many, many more. Items will be listed on the website as they are announced. Tickets are only $25 or invite some friends and sponsor a table for 8 at $250. Price of the ticket includes a fabulous hot appetizer bar and there will be a cash bar.
Event sponsorships are also available. For $300, we would love to place your logo on our printed program, show it before, during and at the end of the auction as well as mentioning your support of the event throughout the evening. Your sponsorship includes two tickets so you will be able to sit among the attendees and participate in the evening along with everyone else! In return for a $500 sponsorship one would get their business mentioned, printed in the program and flyer, be part of the event’s social media posts and receive 4 tickets. Be a part of an exciting evening of fun, community, food, and auction to raise funds for Coulee Region Community needs. This event is our club's largest fundraising effort; it has been happening for 13 years and has raised over $100,000 that has been used to make our community and world a better place.
For more details, please contact Judy McHugh at 608-780-1628.
The Holmen Area Rotary Club has been active in the Holmen and Coulee Region community and internationally since 2007 with these projects:
Holmen Community Center
Boys and Girls Club of Holmen
Holmen Community Garden
Beds for Kids
AED Distribution
Highway Clean Up
Holmen K9 Police Dog
Rotary Youth Leadership Academy
Holmen’s Hope Dinner and Food Pantry Program
Holmen’s Hope Backpack Food Program
Holmen School Supplies
Holmen Schools Student of the Month
Holmen Schools Student Scholarships
STRIVE Student Mentoring Program
Holmen High School Interact Club
e-Waste Recycling
Community Bike Repair Stations
Deerwood Park Shelter
Halfway Creek Park Clock
Greater Coulee Region
Rotary Lights
Habitat Workdays
Salvation Army Bell Ringers
iFeed Hunger Event
New Horizon’s Thanksgiving Dinners
International
(5) Peru Water Projects
(30+) Rotary Youth Foreign Exchange
Polio Eradication Worldwide
Casa Hogar Orphanage