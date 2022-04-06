Holmen Rotary Club to hold auction fundraiser

Auctioneer Alex Goodman sets a fun and active pace for the evening. Live auction items in the past have included gourmet cakes, airplane flights, sailboat excursions, weekend getaways, special dinners, grass cutting, car detailing and many, many more. Items will be listed on the website as they are announced. Tickets are only $25 or invite some friends and sponsor a table for 8 at $250. Price of the ticket includes a fabulous hot appetizer bar and there will be a cash bar.

Event sponsorships are also available. For $300, we would love to place your logo on our printed program, show it before, during and at the end of the auction as well as mentioning your support of the event throughout the evening. Your sponsorship includes two tickets so you will be able to sit among the attendees and participate in the evening along with everyone else! In return for a $500 sponsorship one would get their business mentioned, printed in the program and flyer, be part of the event’s social media posts and receive 4 tickets. Be a part of an exciting evening of fun, community, food, and auction to raise funds for Coulee Region Community needs. This event is our club's largest fundraising effort; it has been happening for 13 years and has raised over $100,000 that has been used to make our community and world a better place.