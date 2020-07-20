Holton Carter
0 comments

Holton Carter

  • 0

Holton Carter Jr., 40, La Crosse, was charged July 20 with strangulation and suffocation and disorderly conduct. Carter strangled a woman June 28 in La Crosse, according to the complaint.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News