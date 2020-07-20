Holton Carter Jr., 40, La Crosse, was charged July 20 with strangulation and suffocation and disorderly conduct. Carter strangled a woman June 28 in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Holton Carter Jr., 40, La Crosse, was charged July 20 with strangulation and suffocation and disorderly conduct. Carter strangled a woman June 28 in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.