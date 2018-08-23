The median price of a home sold in July in La Crosse County was $189,950, up 12.1 percent from a year ago, and 162 existing homes changed hands, up 15.7 percent from a year ago, bucking the statewide trend.
According to the Wisconsin Realtors Association, the supply of La Crosse County homes for sale stayed the same as it was in June — 3.4 months — still tight but up from the 2.7 months of a year ago. Only St. Croix County had a tighter supply, at 3.3 months.
La Crosse County sales were up 1.1 percent through the first seven months of the year, while prices were up about 11.4 percent. Statewide sales are down 3.2 percent and prices up 7.5 percent.
Homes in La Crosse County were on the market for an average of 65 days before closing, three weeks less than the statewide average, and down from 68 days last year.
WRA Chair Peter Sveum said housing demand depends on labor market opportunities and that near-record-low unemployment rates in Wisconsin are creating demand for homes.
“It’s good to see more homes being listed on the market, but demand remains very strong, so homes don’t stay on the market for very long,” Sveum said.
The WRA says rising wages are helping buyers keep up with the increasing price of homes.
“Affordability definitely slipped (last month), but income growth has offset price increases to a degree,’’ said Michael Theo, WRA president and CEO.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.