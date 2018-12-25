It was Christmas Eve 1966, and I was an 18-year-old Army private, away from home for the first time and, surprisingly, assigned to the Pentagon.
I was plucked out of Intelligence School and assigned to the Army’s top communications office. It was said that even the lowly enlisted man saw more Top Secret material in one shift than the average career officer saw in a lifetime.
Messages came via a bank of newsroom-style clattering teletype machines 24 hour a day. We were especially busy at night, when it was daytime in Vietnam. I was on the hectic 4-to-midnight shift.
Homesick, missing my parents, missing my small-town Christmas Eve service, I “worked the traffic.” Most of my friends had gone off to college. It would have been nice to see them home for the holidays. I did ponder, thankfully, that I was in this enormous building and not in Vietnam.
As we worked closer to midnight, I became aware that something had changed. Everything was calm. The now-quiet teletypes spat out only short messages of Christmas greetings from some general on one side of the world to one in another hemisphere. Old friends, remembering.
I realized our communications center was tapped into the world, with a unique bird’s-eye view. And, on this Christmas Eve, I saw the world pause to acknowledge an event almost 2,000 years old.
— Jack Socha of Spring Grove, Minn.
