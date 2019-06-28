Western Technical College grants diplomas
Western Technical College in La Crosse has announced the names of the 2019 spring term graduates.
Local students who received diplomas were:
Camp Douglas - Myles Connor, electrician apprentice; Mikayla Newlun, emergency medical technician-basic; Noelle Gibbons, human resource management; Sara Muehlenkamp, human services associate; Anna Krinke, medical assistant; Emily Loveless, nursing assistant; Mackensie Vinz, nursing-association degree.
Kendall - Christina Henning, business management; Jacob Stoller, emergency medical technician-basic; Devan Jensen, IT-computer support technician.
Norwalk - Ryan Menn, diesel and heavy equipment technician; Lydia Madrigal, nursing assistant
Tomah - Denis Bermeer, accounting; Letitia Larson accounting; Daniel Claycomb, automotive service technician; Natasha Normand, Tomah: automotive service technician; Tyler Kenworthy, business management; Michael Beath, diesel and heavy equipment technician assistant; Elizabeth Bailey, emergency medical technician-basic; Lindsay Pfeffer, emergency medical technician-basic; Phillip Gigous, emergency medical technician-basic; Sommer Stanley, emergency medical technician-basic; Kristen Rezin, graphic design; Heidi Bird, IT-network systems administration; Betty Wilson, medical assistant; Kayla Bernhardt, medical assistant; Nicole Jaco, medical assistant; Nicole Vender, medical assistant; Ashley Claycomb, nursing assistant; Brittany Gowin, nursing assistant; Evelyn Parrott, nursing assistant; Hannah Winchell, nursing assistant; Jake Carmichael, nursing assistant; Kaiytlyn Sparks, nursing assistant; Kaylee Foellmi, nursing assistant; Kaylie Konsitzke, nursing assistant; Marissa Stapleton, nursing assistant; Angelina Mainu, nursing-associate degree; Jordyn Dechant, nursing-associate degree; Lori Moser, nursing-associate degree; Traci Parker, radiography; Ashley Windsor, supervisory management.
Warrens - Jordan Kenyon, air condition, heating and refrigeration; Lael Hall, automotive service technician; Toni Johnson, business analyst; Erin Steffel, business management; Braydon Cardon, business specialist; Kendyll Pollack, nursing assistant; Tayler Burkhalter, nursing assistant; Kayla Winkelman, nursing-association degree; Melissa Hart, nursing-associate degree
Wilton - Guthrie Thurston, electrician apprentice; Courtney LeBeause, emergency medical technician-basic; Kaylee Hanson, nursing assistant
UW-River Falls announces Dean's List
Five local scholars have been named to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Dean's List.
To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average.
Local students honored were:
Tomah - Adgre Anna Borden, animal science; Molly Larsen, business administration; Joelle Liddane, agricultural education; Erica Mainu, business administration.
Warrens - Mark Kortbein, crop and soil science.
Local scholars on UW-Madison Dean's List
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2018-2019 academic year.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements. Most call the honor "dean's list," but some grant the "Dean's Honor List" and "Dean's High Honor List."
Local scholars honored were:
Tomah - Tyler Bjorkman, college of letters and science, Dean's List; Mary Conway, school of business, Dean's List; Daniel Darlington, college of letters and science, Dean's List; Jamie Gaarder, school of education, Dean's List; Eliza Hernandez, college of letters and science, Dean's List; Mackenzie Murray, school of education, Dean's List; Noah Nick, college of letters and science, Dean's List.
Warrens - Daniel Jones, college of agricultural and life sciences, Dean's List.
