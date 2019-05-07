After being declared the winner of the Kentucky Derby by disqualification, Country House will not run in the Preakness because of illness, ending any chance of a Triple Crown this year.
Trainer Bill Mott said Tuesday the long shot winner of horse racing’s biggest event was no longer being considered to run in the second jewel of the Triple Crown after it looked like Country House was getting sick. After the horse started coughing, which Mott called unusual, blood work showed he was harboring some sort of virus.
“Hopefully just rest and a little time is going to be what the doctor ordered,” Mott told The Associated Press. “Other than that, he doesn’t actually act sick. He’s kind of a big, tough horse, but there’s signs that things are not going in the right direction with him.”
Country House was elevated to the winner’s circle at the Kentucky Derby in sloppy conditions Saturday after Maximum Security was disqualified for impeding other horses. His absence at the Preakness means there won’t be a third Triple Crown winner in five years. Bob Baffert-trained Justify and American Pharoah have each won it since 2015.
Country Horse is the first Kentucky Derby winner not to enter the Preakness since Grindstone in 1996.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.