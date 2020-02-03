Hostile homecoming for Davison

According to the NCAA men’s basketball rulebook, officials can assess a Flagrant 1 foul for anything “deemed excessive in nature and/or necessary.” The penalty would rise to the level of a Flagrant 2 foul — resulting in an ejection — for “contact with an opponent that is not only excessive, but also severe or extreme.” One of the criteria officials are told to consider is “any contact by the offending player to the groin area of an opponent which is not clearly accidental.”

Davison, when speaking specifically about the play involving McCaffery, told The Athletic the contact was accidental.

“I was doing everything I could to go around the screen,” Davison said. “I always try to play with a lot of intensity, but there’s a big difference between playing with intensity and intent. I would never intentionally try to hit anyone anywhere, especially not in the nuts. Being a guy, that’s the one spot you don’t want to be hit.”

Davison will get no sympathy from Minnesota fans, who were angry after they felt he tried to trip Jordan Murphy as the Gophers star was coming down with a rebound early in the game. The Minnesota athletic department even sent a request to the Big Ten office a day later seeking clarification on whether Davison should have been penalized; no punishment was handed out by the conference.