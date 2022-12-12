Houston County Birth announcements

Gundersen Health System
Dec. 2
Daughter to Kara Brotherton and Zachery Decker, Waukon, IA.
The Viroqua Police Commission held a meeting and public hearing Nov. 30 to discuss charges filed by the mayor against Chief of Police Richard …
A 26-year-old La Crosse woman has been accused of criminal sexual contact with three teenagers at a residence in La Crosse.
A 20-year-old Sparta man is accused of firing shots from a vehicle Oct. 30 while antagonizing unsheltered residents staying at Houska Park.
A 57-year-old La Crosse woman is accused of making a bomb threat that triggered an evacuation of a La Crosse medical facility Nov. 16.
An analysis of the mistakes made by the Badgers football program and its former four-star QB Graham Mertz since he became the starter in 2020.
Midseason turmoil didn’t destroy the Badgers. In fact, it seems to have galvanized Kelly Sheffield’s resilient team.
For Miranda and Anthony Schmidt, one simple way they could show their appreciation for the staff in the NICU at Gundersen Health System was to…
The following divorces were granted in La Crosse County:
The Badgers' defensive coordinator since 2017 made his decision public Tuesday night.
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Michael Liu on Nov. 30. A day later, he allegedly stabbed his in-laws.
