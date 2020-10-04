 Skip to main content
Houston County Marriage License Applications for September 2020
  • Jodi Dianne Lee and Johnathan Llewellyn Storlie, both of Spring Grove, Minn.
  • Anna Louise Martwick and Andrew Michael Rommes, both of La Crosse.
  • Malika Lynette Heiller and Rachelle Jalae Hagen, both of La Crosse.
  • Peter Claus Jergenson and Abbey Jo Schnell, both of Spring Grove, Minn.
  • Makayla Rae Stackhouse and Kristopher Alan Miller, both of Coon Valley, Wis.
  • Connor Anthony Pluym of Hazel Green, Wisconsin and April Jean Frickson of La Crescent.
  • Hannah Rae Lorius and Randal Richard Tibbals, both of Chester, Iowa.
  • Ricky Burnell Humes II and Allison Lee Colsch, both of Caledonia, Minn.
  • Conor Stephan Dwyer of La Crescent, Minnesota and Stephanie Marie-Lisa Laurin of Gatineau, Canada.
  • Nathanial John Costigan and Marie Ellen Doering, both of Caledonia, Minn.
  • Kayla Ann McCluskey and Austin Cole Leichtnam, both of La Crosse.
