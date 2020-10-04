Houston County Marriage License Applications for September 2020

- Jodi Dianne Lee and Johnathan Llewellyn Storlie, both of Spring Grove, Minn.
- Anna Louise Martwick and Andrew Michael Rommes, both of La Crosse.
- Malika Lynette Heiller and Rachelle Jalae Hagen, both of La Crosse.
- Peter Claus Jergenson and Abbey Jo Schnell, both of Spring Grove, Minn.
- Makayla Rae Stackhouse and Kristopher Alan Miller, both of Coon Valley, Wis.
- Connor Anthony Pluym of Hazel Green, Wisconsin and April Jean Frickson of La Crescent.
- Hannah Rae Lorius and Randal Richard Tibbals, both of Chester, Iowa.
- Ricky Burnell Humes II and Allison Lee Colsch, both of Caledonia, Minn.
- Conor Stephan Dwyer of La Crescent, Minnesota and Stephanie Marie-Lisa Laurin of Gatineau, Canada.
- Nathanial John Costigan and Marie Ellen Doering, both of Caledonia, Minn.
- Kayla Ann McCluskey and Austin Cole Leichtnam, both of La Crosse.
