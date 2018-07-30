Shirley Shawley Coenen, 87, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Bethany Riverside Nursing Facility in La Crosse.
She was born Jan. 22, 1931, in Milwaukee County, Wis., to Benjamin and Lois (Noyes) Dearman and grew up in Dresbach, Minn. Shirley enjoyed reading books and magazines, bird watching, traveling, gardening, cooking and baking. She loved family gatherings, especially the holidays. She also loved science and astronomy.
She is survived by one son, Tom (Matt) Parins Shawley of La Crosse; four daughters, Kathleen M. Shawley of Onalaska, Barbara (Scott) Tarnor of La Crosse, Gale (Jeff) Bagstad of West Salem and Anessa (Rick) Suhr of Holmen; eight grandchildren, Jason, Jonathan, Joshua, Dustin, Amanda, Natasha, Cassandra and Dawson; two great-grandchildren, Trent and Colton. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Rudy Shawley and Dick Coenen; and a grandson, James.
A memorial gathering will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Private burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Hokah, Minn., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Bethany Riverside Recreational Therapy. The family would like to thank the staff at Bethany Riverside for the exceptional care they gave to Shirley.