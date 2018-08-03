La Crescent United Methodist Church held its Summer Slam event Aug. 25 at the church.
The event featured music, games and a dunk tank.
ABOVE: The La Crescent UMC praise band played a variety of popular Christian songs during the La Crescent United Methodist Church Summer Slam event Aug. 25 at the church.
RIGHT: Ten-year-old Omri Boon stretches for the hoop while challenging a friend during the Summer Slam.
XXXX: Eleven-year-old Josh Ruben braces for his first splash of the night in the dunk tank during an unusually cool night at the La Crescent United Methodist Church Summer Slam.
