The five Houston County Public Libraries have joined forces to create the Houston County History Hunt.
The idea behind the project is to encourage participants to travel around Houston County and learn about the county’s rich natural and historical sites.
Through this program, people will build awareness and pride in the amazing landmarks of Houston County and discover what the county’s libraries have to offer.
The Houston County History Hunt is a self-paced scavenger hunt that will run through Aug. 31 and is free to all participants. Anyone interested can stop by their public library to pick up a free tote bag containing a booklet listing all of the sites throughout the county, a county map and a package of crayons.
At each site, participants will find a 4x4 post with a metal tile affixed to the top. They can make a rubbing of each tile in the booklet to show they have visited. People of all ages can participate in this family-friendly activity.
If you visit 15 or more Hunt sites before Aug. 31, stop by your local library to be entered in a raffle featuring gifts from all over Houston County!
If you have any questions, contact your local public library.
The five Houston County Public Libraries are:
- Caledonia 231 E. Main Street 507-725-2671 Director Ashley Dress
- Hokah 57 Main Street 507-894-2665 Director Deanna McCabe
- Houston 202 E. Cedar Street 507-896-7323 Director Liz Gibson-Gasset
- La Crescent 321 Main Street 507-895-4047 Director LaVonne Beach
- Spring Grove 172 W. Main Street 507-498-5800 Director Dawn Johnson.
This project has been funded by the people of Minnesota through the Arts and Cultural Heritage/Library Legacy Fund in cooperation with SELCO – the regional library system.
