La Crescent police and the La Crescent reserve unit invite you to celebrate Neighbors Night Out 2018 — part of the 12th annual National Night Out against crime — from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, and Frank J. Kistler Memorial Park.
Join public-safety officials for snacks, prizes and activities.
You can swim for free at the La Crescent Aquatic Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Firefighters and police will provide information and put on demonstrations, and there will be music and a jump house for kids.
The La Crescent-Hokah High School robotics team will provide a demonstration, and the Bike Shoppe will provide bike safety check.
Last year’s event drew more than 1,000 people.
