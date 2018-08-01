Question: Do I need an oversize or wide-load permit to haul a boat lift that is more than 9 feet wide to my cabin?
Answer: You would need to obtain a permit because the width is over 8 feet 6 inches. Hauling oversized items without a permit or escorts (if required) can be dangerous and is illegal. Troopers and private escort companies are required to be trained and certified.
An oversize and/or overweight permit is required when:
• An overall loaded width exceeds 8 feet 6 inches.
• An overall loaded height exceeds 13 feet 6 inches.
• An overall loaded length exceeds 75 feet on combination vehicles.
• An overall loaded length exceeds 45 feet on single vehicles.
• When the overall weight exceeds 80,000 pounds.
A permit is not needed when:
• Hauling utility poles (over-length only)
• Driving or towing farm equipment at speeds less than 30 miles per hour. No interstate travel is allowed.
• Through a governor's order or for disaster relief
Generally, escort vehicles are required when overall widths exceed 14 feet 6 inches or under the following conditions:
• On multi-lane, divided roadways: One rear-certified escort is required for loads exceeding 110 feet and up to 150 feet long. Front- and rear-certified escorts are required on loads exceeding 150 feet and up to 180 feet long.
• On any non-divided roadways: One rear-certified escort is required for loads exceeding 110 feet and up to 125 feet long. Front- and rear-certified escorts are required on loads exceeding 125 feet and up to 150 feet long.
For additional information go to: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/cvo/oversize/index.html
You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us)
