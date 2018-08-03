Organizers of the La Crescent Area Event Center will break ground on its new facility at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 6/
The 13,000-square-foot state-of-the art event center will have a capacity to accommodate 400 people for celebrations, large meetings, conferences, and business and community functions.
The new Event Center will provide a wide range of social, cultural and educational opportunities for all ages and provide a new home to the La Crescent American Legion Post 595.
The Event Center is a collaboration among four entities: The La Crescent Area Event Center Board, The American Legion Club, a hotel development group and The city of La Crescent.
Board President Jay Freidl states “the project shows the dedication our community has to growth in La Crescent, jobs and tourism.”
The La Crescent Area Event Center is funded solely on donations.
A total of $2.5 million of the $4 million fund drive goal has been raised so far.
What began in 2013 as a vision to provide a beautiful venue for events, as well as a new clubroom for the La Crescent American Legion Post 595, has come to fruition after more than four years of planning and collaborating.
As Event Center planning began to unfold, the opportunity arose for an independent hotel operator to build an adjacent building, which will connect to the event center.
The city of La Crescent had long been looking to add a much-needed hotel facility. A 61-room, three-story Best Western Plus Hotel is slated to open at the same time.
The new facilities will add an attractive, welcoming entrance to La Crescent while providing economic growth for years to come.
Wieser Brothers General Contractor, Inc. and Vantage Architects have been selected to design and build the center, which will open to the community in May 2019.
Founding board member Dick Wieser said: “It is truly a historical moment to see the vision that began over four years ago for a La Crescent Area Event Center to become a reality. This day is due to the hard work of the La Crescent Area Event Center Board, the generous donors the American Legion Club, the city of La Crescent and the entire community for their continuous support and generosity.”
La Crescent Area Event Center is a 501©(3) nonprofit. For more information or to donate to the building campaign, visit www.lacrescentareaeventcenter.org.
