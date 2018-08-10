From signs and speeches to luminaria and other remembrances, the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Hope of Houston County always brings families together and brings emotions to the surface.
These are personal stories — stories of hope and stories of remembrance.
As always, there’s the hope provided by youngsters who take part in honoring loved ones.
Here’s a look at the celebration in Hokah Aug. 3.Five-year-old Robie Hinze places filled luminaria bags on a table prior to being set along the walking path at the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Houston County. The bags, which glowed by candlelight along Hwy. 16, contained the names of those who are fighting or have lost their fight against cancer.
Seven-year-old Braxten Johnson, along with Carol Jones and Spencer Lone Tree, have their photo taken in a specially made frame during the Relay for Life of Houston County.
Natalie Heise, along with her son, Justus, spoke about his battle with cancer during the opening ceremony. Justus led the ceremonial survivor’s lap, which celebrates those who’ve overcome their cancer.
