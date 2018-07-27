LA CRESCENT, Minn. — La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools is seeking feedback as the district considers multimillion-dollar upgrades to its facilities.
Superintendent Kevin Cardille said the district will be emailing a community survey at the end of the week — a chance for area voters to weigh in on a long list of proposed renovations and building projects.
Needs at the elementary school range from new mechanical systems and hardware — HVAC, plumbing, alarm and fire, building surveillance and more — to additional classroom and meeting space.
For a link to the survey, click here.
The middle and high school has its own wish list, which includes modernized science rooms and ADA-compliant restrooms, as well as exterior improvements like new sidewalks, windows and roofing.
The survey, which residents have a couple weeks to complete, is meant to pinpoint how much area voters are willing to invest in their schools.
A major remodel of the elementary school, saving parts of the current building, would cost $17 million.
Building a new elementary school would cost $20 million.
And remodeling the elementary school while doing the middle and high school improvements would cost $23 million.
The district has also looked into a cheaper, more phased approach that wouldn’t increase property taxes.
A $25 million plan to build a new elementary school and upgrade the secondary school was rejected by voters in early 2015.
