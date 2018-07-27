July 13
11:46 p.m.,verbal warning for vehicle equipment violation, South 14th and South Oak streets.
10:33 p.m., verbal domestic, parties separated for evening, 1106 Lancer Blvd.
10:24 p.m., found debit card, returned to owner, 315 Main St.
9:25 p.m., driving complaint of a wrong way driver, unable to locate vehicle, Interstate 90 and Highway 14/61 North.
6:19 p.m., two-vehicle property damage crash reported, 444 N. Chestnut.
5:22 p.m., data request, 315 Main St.
5:15 p.m., Shore Acres Bypass opened for utility company.
5:06 p.m., juvenile welfare, 315 Main St.
4:41 p.m., attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant, 237 N. First St.
3:58 p.m., juvenile welfare, 315 Main St.
2:30 p.m., trouble with party, 315 Main St.
1:13 p.m., Shore Acres bypass opened for electrical contractor.
12:54 p.m., drivers license record request, 315 Main St.
12:17 p.m., medical emergency, 19 Kistler Court.
11:18 a.m., Shore Acres Bypass opened for parcel delivery.
9:47 a.m., emergency medical, 307 N. Second St.
5:18 a.m., verbal warning for speeding, South Sixth and South Elm streets.
July 14
11:27 p.m., open door, building secured and owner notified, 24 S. Walnut St.
6:38 p.m., report of ducklings trying to cross the road, officer unable to locate the ducklings, Hillview Boulevard and Highway 14/61.
2:10 p.m., assisted Houston County Sheriff’s Office with report of juveniles jumping off CP Railroad bridge, Highways 16 and 26.
4:25 a.m., 41-year-old La Crescent man arrested for possession of approximately 10.5 grams of an illegal controlled, 631 Larch Ave.
1:49 a.m., assist Houston County Sheriffs Office with a report of a tree blocking roadway, Chicken Ridge Road and Highway 25.
1:14 a.m., arrested 44-year-old La Crescent man for driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance, Kistler Drive and Highway 16.
July 15
6:21 p.m., verbal warning for speeding, Highways 16 and 26.
4:24 p.m., assisted Houston County Sheriffs Deputy with serving a harassment restraining order, 1340 Lancer Blvd., No. 116.
2:19 p.m., civil property dispute, trouble with party, 65 Cornforth Road.
12:56 p.m., medical emergency, 1209 Willow St., No. 22.
12:38 p.m., extra patrol request, 409 Fireside Drive.
12:16 p.m., harassment complaint, 409 Fireside Drive.
8:01 a.m., false fire alarm, 333 S. Second St.
3:08 a.m., registered owner showed suspended driver’s license, driver of vehicle was not owner, Interstate 90 and Highway 14/61.
July 16
7:25 p.m., suspicious subjects observed in the park after hours, 608 S. Seventh St.
6:52 p.m., unlocked vehicle with keys inside, Stoney Point Road.
6:25 p.m., trouble with ex-girlfriend, 422 S. 16th St.
5:25 p.m., identity theft, 439 S. Third St.
5:19 p.m., neighbor dispute, 517 N. Third St.
4:33 p.m., scam incident reported, 315 Main St.
4:01 p.m., drivers license record request, 315 Main St.
3:26 p.m., lost dog, Highway 21 and Tschumper Road.
12:40 p.m., verbal warning for speeding, South 10th and South Elm streets.
11:45 a.m., complaint of unsafe intersection at Monte Carlo Road and Shore Acres, current construction will resolve issue, Monte Carlo Road and Shore Acres.
8:54 a.m., Shore Acres Bypass opened for landscaping contractor.
7:39 a.m., medical emergency, 1212 Spruce Drive.
12:47 a.m., juvenile reported being harassed by another juvenile through social media, 909 Redwood West.
July 17
11:08 p.m., 48-year-old La Crescent woman arrested on a South Dakota felony warrant, 196 McIntosh Road.
9:43 p.m., welfare check, 1226 Spruce Drive.
9:34 p.m., verbal warning for vehicle equipment violation, Redwood Drive and South Seventh Street.
9:15 p.m., verbal warning for illegal driving conduct, 319 S. Third St.
7:21 p.m., three kittens found and turned over to La Crescent Animal Rescue, 1014 E. Redwood St.
5:41 p.m., verbal warning for speeding, Highway 14/61 East and Highway 14/61 North.
3:23 p.m., live trap request, 715 Juniper St.
1:19 p.m., drivers license record request, 315 Main St.
1:02 p.m., landlord/tenant dispute, 315 Main St.
12:56 p.m., Shore Acres Bypass opened for plumbing contractor.
11:52 a.m., medical emergency, 1384 Highway 25.
11:24 a.m., complaint of overhanging tree branches on sidewalk, 324 Third St.
10:52 a.m., Shore Acres Bypass opened for parcel delivery.
6:56 a.m., Shore Acres Bypass opened for residential contractor.
1:34 a.m., verbal warning for speeding, Hillview Boulevard and Highway 14/61 North.
July 18
10:57 p.m., verbal domestic reported, 631 Larch Ave.
9:58 p.m., verbal warning for speed, Highways 16 and 26.
5:29 p.m., verbal warning for speed, South Chestnut Street and Highway 16.
4:47 p.m., fingerprinted for employment purposes, 315 Main St.
1:33 p.m., Shore Acres Bypass opened for resident to move oversize trailer.
12:34 p.m., Shore Acres Bypass opened for parcel delivery.
11:15 a.m., suspicious activity reported 439 S. Third St.
11:13 a.m., Shore Acres Bypass opened for oversize furniture delivery truck.
9:50 a.m., Shore Acres Bypass opened for residential contractor.
9:29 a.m., Shore Acres Bypass opened for parcel delivery.
9:11 a.m., Shore Acres Bypass opened for construction materials delivery.
7:17 a.m., Shore Acres Bypass opened for refuse collection.
6:55 a.m., medical emergency.
July 19
9:07 p.m., verbal warning for speed, North Second and North Elm streets.
8:46 p.m., verbal warning for driving without headlights when required, South Fifth and South Elm streets.
4:47 p.m., bike registration, 615 S. Fourth St.
4:04 p.m., driving complaint originating outside of the city of La Crescent, Highway 14/61 East and Highway 14/61 North.
4:01 p.m., complaint of Canadian Pacific blocking public crossing in violation of state law, Main and Sycamore streets.
3:25 p.m., Shore Acres Bypass opened for resident to move oversize camper.
3:02 p.m., Shore Acres Bypass opened for oversize delivery.
2:39 p.m., dogs running at large, South Seventh Street and Spruce Drive.
1:38 p.m., Shore Acres Bypass opened for vacuum/pump truck.
1:04 p.m., bicycle registered by resident, 615 S. Fourth St.
11:31 a.m., Shore Acres bypass for parcel delivery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.