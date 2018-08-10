In John 6:1-15, we read how Jesus fed the 5,000 people.
Jesus took what little the people had, five loaves of barley bread and two fish, blessed it, gave thanks, and gave it to the people to eat.
Jesus did not feed the 5,000 from nothing but rather from what the people were willing to give he produced an abundance.
There is a lesson in the miracle for us.
God takes what we are willing to offer in service of the Lord and uses it to touch the lives of others. God multiplies the little we have to offer, which never seems to be enough, and produces a bountiful harvest.
In the recognition that we are the hands, feet and voices of the Lord in the world today, we are called to work with the Lord in God’s ongoing work of salvation.
We, like the disciples in the Gospel, may feel that our gifts and talents that God has entrusted to us are too small, too insignificant to make a difference.
However all things are possible with God and in God’s love these gifts become more than enough. May we always put ourselves in the service of the Lord offering to the Lord what God has entrusted to us.
