Volunteers put more than 360 hour of sweat equity into the Let's Play Together Playground last weekend at La Crescent-Hokah Elementary School, adding an element to the school's overall play area that's more conducive to the youngest children, as well as those with physical limitations.
For three days, Parent-Teacher Organization parents, Rotary Club members and community members pieced together the $100,000 structure, saving the school district a good share in assembly costs.
The PTO's Great Green Run subsidized about $50,000 of the cost, while the school district, ECFE community education funds and the local Rotary chipped in to cover the rest.
Early childhood coordinator Karn Schwartzhoff said more than 40 volunteers helped build the new playground on the north side of the school, which is 80 percent accessible to students in wheelchairs. She said the age of the other equipment was the impetus behind the construction, though that equipment will remain in place.
The project, with the slogan "Community Planned, Community Funded, Community Built," will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21.
