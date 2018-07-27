If you child participates in any sports grades 7-12 for La Crescent-Hokah schools, please plan to attend an all-sports meeting at 7 p.m. July 31 in the auditorium, with fall sports registration to floow.
This will be the only meeting of the year for all parents and athletes.
Here’s the line-up for fall sports registration:
- Football—Fine Arts Center.
- Volleyball — High School gym.
- Girls soccer — Media Center.
- Cross country — Room 13.
- Boys soccer — main office lobby.
In order to participate in sports, you’ll need a current physical exam (within the last three years) and a 2018-2019 parent eligibility form.
Both medical and parental forms are available on the district’s website, www.isd300.k12,mn.us under the Activities tab.
Activity fees for all sports activities remain at $140.
Activities signp will continue through Aug. 13 (except on Fridays) from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the activities office.
