Houston County has a real option this year when voters choose their county commissioner.
Ken Visger is unquestionably the most qualified candidate we've had a choice to vote for in years. I've known Ken for 30 years, initially as a real-estate agent, later as a hunting and fishing partner, and later still as a volunteer and officer in Friends Groups benefiting the Upper Mississippi River Refuge and all who use it, especially the youth of our region.
In these contexts he has demonstrated his ability to work with and listen to others, to see the big picture, to offer his advice in his areas of special expertise such as real estate and land management and development, and to speak to community and business groups and elected officials on issues affecting the Refuge and Southeast Minnesota.
His experience in Houston County government will dovetail well with the energy, passion and commitment he brings to all he does. Your vote for Ken will insure that Houston County has a voice working for the good of the county, its taxpayers and its land and water resources.
Charles Chihak, La Crescent
