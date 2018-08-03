This letter is written in support of Ken Visger, who is running for a seat on the Houston County Board of Commissioners.
Ken, a personal friend for the past 20 years, has the characteristics of someone who will be an effective elected official: He is conscientious, hard-working, energetic, and he has a wonderful sense of humor. Ken is thoughtful and he is a good listener. He is confident, articulate and knowledgeable.
Ken is a passionate supporter of causes that are important to my wife, Bobbi, and me including: Protecting our environment, providing service to people with disabilities and providing help to children and families in crisis.
Ken, a lifelong resident of the area, has lived on 180 acres of farm and forest land between La Crescent and Hokah since 1974. He has been a member of and provided leadership to a wide variety of civic groups including: Rotary, Jaycees, Family Services, ABLE and Friends of the Mississippi Fishery Services. In addition, he has served as a member of the Houston County Board of Adjustment.
Ken will provide fresh new ears and a fresh new voice to the wide variety of issues that face our County Board. I am 100 percent confident that he will advocate for the best interests of all us who are fortunate enough to reside in Houston County.
John D. Haugan, La Crescent
