Reading the July 27 edition of the Houston County News, it appears that the school district is looking for another $20 million or thereabouts.
I haven't even finished paying the second payment of their new school referendum and they want more.
My increase in taxes on that referendum was about $464 on top of the $7,000 I was already paying for real estate taxes.
Now they are talking about another increase of about $450 on my tax bill. The last referendum gave the district $1 million a year for 10 years for what/ -- $500,000 a year to cover its losses for the past how many years and $500,000 for miscellaneous expenses. What was done to eliminate the yearly loss of $500,000? We are stuck with this million a year for 10 years and now they want to spend another $20 million.
Somewhere the spending has to be brought under control. I worked with a budget for 31 years, my goal was to work within that budget. Why does the district even have a budget when they know they were unable to work within it?
John Dickson, La Crescent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.