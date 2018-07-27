I enthusiastically support the candidacy of Ken Visger for county commissioner in Houston County District 4.
Ken has the “right stuff” to be the commissioner we need in Houston County at this time. He is known for personal and professional integrity, he has a great mix of business skills and understanding of the issues we need to address that will preserve our priceless piece of Earth, not just for the next generations but for all time.
Ken is a team player with the ability to look at the big picture and the wisdom to build relationships and community as the work gets done. Plenty of divisions exist in the public sphere right now, but I am confident Ken’s leadership will result in more thoughtful, fair discourse and decisions by the government of Houston County.
I urge everyone who votes in District 4 to get to know Ken Visger, let him know what local issues matter most and then, most importantly, remember to vote Visger in the Aug. 14 primary election.
Linda Riddle, Brownsville
