When La Crescent Township voters cast their ballots in the Aug. 14 primary, I hope they give special consideration to the county commissioner race.
Teresa Walter has been the District 4 commissioner for what seems like forever. During that time she has supported almost every major spending increase and mining expansion put before her. She has sided with the interests of a few at the expense of the many.
Bob Scanlan was the county zoning administrator until being forced to resign a few years ago because of some ethical lapses. The Minneapolis law firm hired by the county to investigate him found that “Mr. Scanlan abused his position to retaliate against certain residents in violation of the Houston County Code of Ethics.”
Public service should be about more than just settling old scores.
On the other hand, Ken Visger serves on the county’s Board of Adjustment and believes the role of government is to do the greatest good for the greatest number. He also understands that massive feedlots and unregulated mining not only threaten our drinking water and tourism industry, but our way of life.
Ken will bring his experience as a farm owner and real estate developer to a Board of Commissioners sorely in need of a dose of reality.
If you want fiscal sanity, open government and a healthy environment, vote for Ken Visger on Aug. 14.
Michael Fields, Winnebago Valley
