There is a lot of fear, anger and confusion being felt by some Houston County residents who live on County 6.
They have been told that they are to be annexed into La Crescent but have been given little information as to the specifics regarding when, how, total costs, and what options and recourse they may have for their concerns.
I would like to know where our county commissioners are in this dispute. If annexation occurs, tax revenues will be lost to the city so commissioners have and additional stake in this matter.
Where is Teresa Walters, who is running for the commissioner position again? If she expects our votes, shouldn't she display at least enough interest to express an opinion and show up to support her constituents? I'm wondering if she cares more for the interest of the developers and others who may gain by this annexation.
Regina Chihak, La Crescent
