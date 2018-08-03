The primary on Aug. 14 is a must-vote election. This is not the year to sit back and wait until November. Tim Walz is the best choice for Minnesota governor, but he needs your vote Aug. 14 to be on the November ballot.
Tim and Peggy Flanagan are the team to lead on issues affecting Greater Minnesota – education, jobs, roads, broadband and local government aid to cities. Go to Walzflanagan.org for details.
I’ve known Tim for more than 10 years. From the start, he inspired me to get involved. He is one of the reasons why I am active in local and state issues. I feel so strongly that Tim and Peggy are the right team that I have taken a leave as Houston County DFL chair so I can actively campaign for them.
Tim’s experience, his willingness to listen and work across party lines, his commitment to veterans and his core values as a teacher give him the skills to lead our state.
Don’t let someone else choose your next governor. Vote Walz Aug. 14.
Teresa O'Donnell-Ebner, La Crescent
