Cities in Minnesota have the ability and power to annex townships and adjoining lands into their city.
The La Crescent Township Board and the residents affected need to work with the city to negotiate fiscally and obtainable terms for the good of all.
They need to meet and work out the details so the properties being annexed can have options that they can afford.
As a Houston County commissioner, I support the people involved and their right to negotiate. I will attend meetings as a resident and also give any support I can to the township.
Past city councils have been willing to listen to those involved.
Teresa Walter, La Crescent Township
