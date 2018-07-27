MNLARS and the politics of IT in Minnesota
Minneapolis Star Tribune, July 20
One year on, problems linger as politicians seek to score points with snafu.
Heard of MNLARS? A year ago, most Minnesotans would have said no. Today, those attuned to state politics would report that they’ve heard a lot about the badly launched new computer system for Minnesota motor vehicle licensure and registration — and maybe add that they wish the topic would fade away.
With sympathy for that sentiment, let us advise that MNLARS likely won’t return to obscurity soon. MNLARS’ flaws and the costs and irritation they have caused both deputy registrars and the driving public have considerable utility for Republican candidates who want to accuse Gov. Mark Dayton’s DFL administration of waste and/or ineptitude. Just as was the MNsure health care exchange four years ago, MNLARS will be a Republican campaign talking point.
That’s so even though MNLARS’ origin traces to the administration of Dayton’s predecessor, Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty, who is trying for a comeback this year. And even though remedies for the system’s ills have been slowed by the refusal of the GOP-controlled Legislature to provide the full funding boost that the Dayton administration said corrections require. Minnesota Information Technology (MNIT) Services, an interagency IT service unit, and the Department of Public Safety, which oversees MNLARS, were granted just $9.6 million of the $43 million they sought to fix the ailing system.
Nevertheless, corrections to the year-old system have been made and more will be coming soon. Deputy registrars are reporting “incremental improvements” and a more stable system, said Jim Hirst, a lobbyist for the Minnesota Deputy Registrars Association.
MNLARS lacks sufficient funding to complete the job, said Johanna Clyborne, who took charge at MNIT in January. But there is enough for a scaled-back staff and contract workers to function this year until another funding plea — likely in the $25 million range — can be made to the 2019 Legislature.
That will come with another MNLARS-related plea from the deputy registrars, who operate the mix of public and private licensing centers that issue motor vehicle titles and licenses. Their costs spiked because of MNLARS’ defects.
All of that will be in addition to the $93 million — well beyond initial estimates — that state taxpayers had already sunk in MNLARS. The Office of the Legislative Auditor is examining those cost overruns.
Act like a president who puts America first
St. Cloud Times, July 21
Blatant incivility, complete disregard for facts and bombastic rhetoric are hallmarks of President Donald Trump.
Yet even those un-presidential parameters were not enough to contain Trump this past week. He made multiple comments that raise troubling questions about his commitment to deep-rooted U.S. allies, trust of his own executive branch, and whether he is more supportive of deadly dictatorships than free and open democracies.
The credible path forward for him is to act (not talk) in ways that clearly show he supports NATO and European allies, stands firmly behind his administration — especially intelligence operations — and immediately stops the false equivalencies he’s projecting involving Russia and the United States.
As for his supporters — specifically U.S. Sixth District Rep. Tom Emmer and other elected officials and candidates at all levels — their continued silence about Trump’s supposed diplomacy amounts to supporting his views.
Voters must demand Emmer and others break their silence and explain exactly why they would not condemn Trump for a disaster-filled week that truly only made Russia great again.
Trump’s comments supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin at the conclusion of their meeting in Helsinki are easily the most shocking statements he has made since entering politics.
They might even be the most embarrassing comments from any U.S. president — even Richard Nixon’s “I’m not a crook” and Bill Clinton’s “what the meaning of is is.”
Equally disturbing, Trump’s attempt to walk them back — like so many of his previous, ahem, clarifications — rang undeniably hollow.
Americans may have become accustomed to Trump’s blatant incivility, complete disregard for facts and bombastic rhetoric. The past week, though, his un-presidential, unpatriotic words lowered the bar even more.
Who knew that was even possible?
Immigrants key to healthy economy
Mankato Free Press, July 23
Immigrants are needed for a healthy economy.
Why it matters: State population projections point to the need for immigrants to fill Minnesota job vacancies now and down the road.
A recent visit to southwestern Minnesota by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis president reaffirms what many economic experts already had determined, but the message bears repeating: Rural Minnesota needs immigrants to work and live here.
Neel Kashkari visited Worthington for two days this month, and as MPR News reported, he said immigrants are helping that southwest Minnesota city grow, something many communities in rural parts of the state can only hope for.
A Worthington banker estimated immigrants own more than a quarter of the businesses operating in that community. “If we embrace it, it’s what’s going to help rural Minnesota grow again,” said First State Bank President and CEO Greg Raymo.
We have seen similar reliance on a diverse workforce both in small cities and in the regional center of Mankato. Meat plants in St. James, Madelia, Butterfield and Windom depend heavily on minority workers. Mankato manufacturing plants also hire immigrant workers and a number of immigrants have become small-business owners.
They’re the only population group still growing in Minnesota, according to the Center for Rural Policy and Development, a nonpartisan, not-for-profit policy research organization based in Mankato. The Minnesota State Demographic Center says the percent of Minnesota’s population represented by people of color (those self-identifying as one or more races other than white, and/or Latino) is projected to grow from 14 percent in 2005 to 25 percent by 2035.
So no matter what people’s level of acceptance of diversity is on a personal level, the reality is that the economy needs immigrants — and always has.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.